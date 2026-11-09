Monaco footballer could be punished for controversial gesture after scoring

Monaco midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly could face disciplinary punishment for the controversial way in which he celebrated his goal in the 1–1 draw against Le Mans.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring but attracted attention with a gesture mimicking a throat-slitting motion. The incident recalls the case of his teammate Paris Brunner, who was handed a four-match suspension several weeks ago, two of which were mandatory, for the same action.

After the match, Coulibaly apologised and explained that the gesture was dedicated to a friend who had asked him to make it. Unlike Brunner, however, he directed the gesture towards his own team’s supporters rather than those of the opposing side.

According to French media reports, this circumstance could be taken into account when the case is considered, but it does not rule out a sanction from the Disciplinary Committee of the French Professional Football League.

Coach Filipe Luis had already defended Brunner after the previous incident, while also stressing that the club takes such behaviour extremely seriously. The manager is expected to speak with Coulibaly as well, to prevent another similar incident.