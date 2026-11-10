Pochettino is the favorite to become Manchester United manager

Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate to become Manchester United manager if the club parts ways with Michael Carrick. According to ESPN, the American national team coach is the preferred choice of the club’s hierarchy, while The Independent reports that steps have already been taken to bring him in.

Carrick is under intense pressure following the poor start to the season. Manchester United drew 4:4 with Aston Villa in their latest match and are in the relegation zone. The team have not won in the Premier League since August 30, recording three defeats and five draws in their last eight matches. After the first 10 rounds, the team have one win and eight points.

Despite growing expectations of a managerial change, no official decision to dismiss Carrick has yet been announced. The Independent states that the final say will belong to owner Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family. There are still disagreements within the club over whether the change should be made immediately, meaning that no specific action may be taken over the next few days.

Pochettino’s US contract runs until 2030

Pochettino has been in charge of the United States national team since 2024. In August, the federation extended his contract until the 2030 World Cup. According to The Independent, the agreement contains a release clause, which could facilitate a potential move to Manchester United.

When the new contract was announced, Pochettino said: “We want to leave a lasting mark” on football in the United States. He will lead the national team at the 2026 World Cup before signing his new agreement.

The Argentine has Premier League experience as manager of Tottenham and Chelsea, and previously led Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United have been interested in him for years, with Pochettino among the serious candidates for the position in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Who are the other candidates?

The names under consideration include former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, Sebastian Hoeness, Antonio Conte, Kieran McKenna and Julian Nagelsmann. According to ESPN and The Independent, however, Pochettino is at the top of the list.

At this point, Manchester United do not have a confirmed new manager. The next step depends on the decision regarding Carrick’s future and the negotiations with Pochettino, who has a current contract with the US federation.

Sources: independent.co.uk, espnlacrosse.com, mundodeportivo.com