Manchester United must pay $10 million to sign Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United will have to pay $10 million if it decides to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as its new manager. The Argentine coach is among the leading candidates for the position, with Michael Carrick expected to leave the coaching role in the near future.

According to The Athletic, Pochettino’s contract with the United States Soccer Federation includes a $10 million release clause. However, this will not be the only expense for the English club, which will also have to provide additional compensation for members of the Argentine’s coaching staff.

The 54-year-old coach is currently at the U.S. federation’s national training center in Fayetteville, Georgia. There, he is preparing the United States national team for its two matches against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League. The first game is scheduled for Saturday in Miami, while the return fixture will be played next Tuesday in Cincinnati.

After the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino signed a new contract with the U.S. federation that ties him to the national team until the end of the 2030 World Cup. This agreement is precisely what makes a potential move to Manchester United more complicated and expensive.