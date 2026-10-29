Kiril Borisov to FACT: We cannot talk about contract killing in the case of Slavi Binev (VIDEO)

Slavi Binev waged war with the groups when he himself was accused of being part of them. This was a long time ago. The stories of Georgi Iliev's invasion of his disco and the beating of him, as well as other similar incidents, are worn out. Then Slavi Binev may have had no choice. He had to be like them in order to survive. In recent years, however, Slavi Binev has been known primarily as the president of the taekwondo federation. He himself was a competitor, and his son is also involved in taekwondo. His entire conscious life has been spent in this sport and it was with it that Binev was known in recent years. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ journalist Kiril Borisov.

„As for business and politics, Binev was an MEP, MP and candidate from the MRF in 2017, but has not been involved in politics since then. As a business person, he may be sought after by parties to be included in the list of an elective position and to have the corresponding influence. However, this is a long time ago, from a previous period. In recent years, he was mainly involved in taekwondo and business. He sold his large business and most significant assets 15 years ago, before entering politics“, the guest added.

„In the dispute between Eyup Temiz and his wife, on the one hand, and architect Kalin Tiholov, on the other, Slavi Binev was a mediator who was supposed to help improve relations between the parties. He received a certain amount, but the problem was not solved anyway.

In this case, we cannot talk about a contract murder, because it is about an emotional outburst of one of the parties. There is no attempt to cover up, no preparation, no conspiracy in organizing such a murder. The perpetrator went with his face and left with his face. It was clear that he would be caught, so we cannot call it a contract or symbolic murder“, Kiril Borisov also shared.

“This is about a dispute between partners, which Slavi Binev was supposed to resolve, but failed. In my opinion, the case will end here, unless it is decided to work in other directions, beyond the act itself“, the guest also said.





See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

