Perhaps for the first time, a Bulgarian prime minister is trying to argue back, albeit timidly, in my view. He is responding to this cynical approach by the European Commission and the European Central Bank. Prof. Rumen Gechev, a lecturer at the University of National and World Economy, said this to Lili Marinkova in the „FAKTI“ studio and on the „Conversation“ programme.

„For decades, the leading countries in the European Union – Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece – blatantly flouted the Maastricht requirements. There were no restrictions on them whatsoever. They spent freely on motorways, infrastructure, pensions, salaries and weapons. Italy had a deficit of 9.4% in 2020–2022, 8.9% in 2023, and then 8.1%,“ he pointed out.

„They tell me: „But what was it like under Zhan Videnov?“ Under Videnov, the deficit was 5.5%. In 1995, Bulgaria was neither in the European Union nor in the eurozone. The state industry was in its fifth year of agony. And now the Zhelyazkov government has an 8% deficit,“ Prof. Rumen Gechev said.

„The Italian and French deficits are around 6%. The United Kingdom had a 12% deficit before leaving the European Union. Bulgaria ranks last in Europe in terms of economic development and living standards. We have social inequality, but together with Estonia, we have the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in the European Union and the eurozone. For years, we have run surpluses. Over the past 10 years, we have not had deficits of 9, 10 or 12%,“ the guest stated.

„From the perspective of what is good or bad, Bulgaria is exemplary within this framework. It is a model for the European Union. The question is at what cost. The European Commission has never imposed a penalty. So far, it has not imposed even a single cent in penalties on anyone. Other countries violated the rules by dozens of percentage points, and now there are new rules and they are starting with Bulgaria. Prime Minister Radev’s reaction against the EC is understandable, but overly restrained. The response should not come in the form of shouting and insults, but through broader comparative analyses and much greater assertiveness. Because if they allow themselves to punish our country because we have tightened our belts and adhered to discipline, that would not be fair,“ Prof. Rumen Gechev said.

Watch more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

