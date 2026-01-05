Taiwan detects about 2.6 million cyberattack attempts per day from China

Taiwan detected an average of 2.63 million cyberattack attempts per day from mainland China in 2025 against key infrastructure sites. This is 6% more than the previous year, according to a report by the island's security bureau published over the weekend, Kyodo reported, BTA reported.

In particular, energy infrastructure, police, fire and health services and hospitals saw a significant increase in cyberattacks. “Such a trend indicates a deliberate attempt by China“ to compromise Taiwan's critical infrastructure and "disrupt or paralyze the Taiwanese government in carrying out its social functions," the statement said.

The cyberattacks have been carried out in conjunction with political and military coercion, and hacking attacks from China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its territory, have intensified during important events for Taiwan such as official ceremonies and political addresses and overseas visits by senior Taiwanese officials.

These attacks peaked in May 2025, the one-year anniversary of Taiwanese President William Lai's inauguration, and intensified again in November during Vice President Hsiao Meiqing's visit to Europe, the report said.

Mainland Chinese officials have also accused Lai and Hsiao of being separatists.

Beijing believes self-ruled Taiwan as an “inalienable part of China“ and vowed to bring it back under its control, by force if necessary, the agency noted.

Last week, the Chinese armed forces staged large-scale exercises around the island as a “stern warning“ against separatists and foreign interference. Taiwanese authorities said the exercises were accompanied by a Chinese disinformation campaign. State media on the mainland published drone footage of “Taipei 101”, an iconic skyscraper in the heart of Taipei, and Taiwan's Ministry of Defense described the video as a “psychological warfare tactic“.

A rumor also spread online that Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo was on leave during the Chinese military exercises.