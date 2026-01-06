Trump administration is preparing a deal for Greenland

The Trump administration is developing a Free Association Agreement (COFA) for Greenland, similar to those in force between Washington and several Pacific island nations, The Economist reports.

Such agreements give the US military exclusive access to the territorial waters and airspace of these countries in exchange for economic and financial aid from the US.

Denmark, which controls Greenland as an autonomous territory, emphasizes that a US military base already operates on the island. Although the Copenhagen agreement does not set limits on the number of US troops, a significant expansion of the military presence would likely require Danish approval, the publication notes.

US administration officials have reportedly tried to establish direct talks with the Greenland government, but so far they have been rejected.

Politico previously reported on the possibility of the United States taking measures aimed at establishing control over Greenland in the foreseeable future. According to the newspaper, the realization of such a scenario is likely in the period before the November midterm elections in the United States or on the eve of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the country's independence, scheduled for July 4.