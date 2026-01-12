The remains of a plane that mysteriously disappeared over Istanbul in 1975 have been discovered.

Turkish researcher and content creator Nedim Kuru announced that he had discovered at the bottom of the Sea of Marmara the cabin of a passenger liner that crashed there in 1975 for reasons that are still unknown, the Turkish television channel NTV reported, BTA reported.

In January 1975, a passenger plane “Fokker F-28“ of “Turkish Airlines“ failed to land on its first attempt in Istanbul due to power outages at the airport and began circling over the Sea of Marmara. During the maneuver, for a still unclear reason and in the presence of thick fog, the machine fell into the Sea of Marmara, taking the lives of 42 people. After the incident, the exact location of the remains of the plane was not established due to a lack of technical capabilities, and the case remains unsolved.

In recent years, however, fragments of the fuselage of the lost plane have increasingly begun to fall into fishing nets in the Sea of Marmara, which piqued Kuru's interest. Enthusiastic about the discoveries, the Turkish researcher began to actively search for the remains of the crashed plane off the coast of the Istanbul neighborhoods of Büyükçekmece and Ambarlı in the European part of the city.

A few days ago, with the help of underwater drones, sonar and other devices, he and his team managed to establish the exact location of part of the remains of the fuselage. "We have activated the search and at a depth of approximately 80 meters we found the plane's cabin. At the same time, we were able to obtain clear images of parts of the fuselage," Kuru told NTV today.

According to Kuru, in the next stage of the investigation, his team will focus on searching for the tail section of the plane, where the plane's black box may be located. If it is found and sufficiently preserved, the exact cause of the crash, which has remained a mystery for more than half a century, can be established.