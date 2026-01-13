Danish and Greenlandic ministers visit White House for talks with J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio

The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland will visit the White House tomorrow, where they will hold meetings with US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, world agencies reported, BTA reports.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told journalists in Copenhagen that Vice President Vance had requested to personally participate in the talks and would therefore host the meeting, which will take place at the White House.

Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfelt requested the meeting with Marco Rubio after US President Donald Trump stepped up his public statements that the United States should take control of Greenland.

“We requested this meeting to bring the discussion into a boardroom where we can look each other in the eye and discuss these issues openly“, explained Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Meanwhile, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lun Poulsen confirmed that he would meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte next week. The main topic of the conversation will be security in the Arctic.

Poulsen pointed out that Denmark plans to increase its military presence in Greenland and organize joint exercises with other NATO member states in 2026. He emphasized that in recent years Copenhagen has insisted on more active debates within the alliance to strengthen NATO's attention and presence in the Arctic.

The meetings in Washington are taking place against the backdrop of increased tension around the Arctic island following statements by Donald Trump that the United States should "own" Greenland in defense of its national interests.

Greenland, with a population of about 57,000 people, is a largely autonomous territory, but formally remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The island's residents have repeatedly stated that they do not want to become part of the United States - a position supported by both Denmark and other NATO member states.