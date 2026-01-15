Kiev counts 200,000 deserters and 2 million Ukrainians evading military service

200,000 deserters and about 2 million Ukrainians evading military service are among the many challenges facing the Ukrainian armed forces as the war with Russia continues after nearly four years of fighting.

This was stated by the new Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov before the country's parliament, reports the AP.

Other serious problems include excessive bureaucracy, Soviet-style management and disruptions in the supply of equipment to troops along the 1,000-kilometer front line.

"We cannot wage war with new technologies, but with old organizational structure," Fedorov said. The Defense Ministry also faces a 300 billion hryvnia ($6.9 billion) shortfall in financial needs. He added that some sectors have emerged from scratch, including private missile manufacturers, which now number about 20, and more than 100 companies producing ground robotic systems.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Fedorov, 34, at the beginning of the year. The former head of Ukraine's digital transformation policy is recognized as a leading figure in the development of drone technology in the army and the introduction of several successful e-government platforms.

His appointment is part of a major government reshuffle that the Ukrainian leader said was intended to sharpen the focus on security, defense development and diplomacy amid a renewed U.S.-led push to find a peace deal.

The European Union (EU) will allocate the bulk of a massive new loan program to help finance Ukraine's military and economy over the next two years.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The European Union will direct Ukraine to buy mostly European weapons with a new 90 billion euro loan, unless it has an "urgent need" and no local financing is available. option.

The guidelines were part of a proposal the European Commission presented today to keep Ukraine afloat as Russia's war enters its fifth year. Kiev will run out of money until spring unless it receives a new tranche.

Europe is responsible for providing the funds after the United States largely cut off financial support following Donald Trump's return to the presidency.