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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a stark warning at the UN about the dangers that Russia poses to the world community. During the general discussion in New York, Zelensky described the burden of Russia's aggressive war, which Ukraine has been carrying for four and a half years. Zelensky also said that Putin's Russia also poses a threat to the Republic of Moldova, Poland and the Baltic states.

Zelensky described Putin using a medical term: “He is patient zero, from whom the war contagion continues to spread”. Therefore, the Ukrainian president called for Putin to be stopped and “deprived of the opportunity to spread evil".

Zelensky with a new request for the supply of air defense missiles

Zelensky once again emphasized that his country relies on international assistance to successfully defend itself and called for the urgently needed air defense systems to be sent.

In addition, he described Ukraine's progress in the field of drone technology, which the country shares with its partners, and spoke in favor of creating a modern integrated defense system against the threat of drones in the air, on water and on land.

Civilian casualties in Russian air strikes

Last night, there were Russian air strikes against Ukraine, in which civilians died. Six people were killed in the Kharkiv region, while at least two people were killed and several injured in the capital, Kiev. Zelensky said on Telegram that the strikes targeted civilian targets, including a maternity hospital, energy facilities and logistics.

Wadeful: Reckless and dangerous escalation by Russia

At the UN, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful also condemned Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. Amid the growing hybrid attacks, he accused Putin of escalating aggression against Europe. "Russia's hybrid attacks against those who support Ukraine and international law have reached a new level," the German Christian Democrat said, referring to the attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport. “This is not the only case of Russia's reckless and dangerous escalation in Europe“, he added.

Vadeful called for an immediate ceasefire - including in the Black Sea - to ensure the supply of grain and food to the world. He also called for an exchange of prisoners of war and the resumption of peace talks based on international law. “Let us finally break out of this spiral of destruction and violence”, the German foreign minister urged.