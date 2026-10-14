Russian jet drone hits administrative building in Ternopil

A Russian jet drone hit an administrative building in Ternopil on the night of October 14. The hit occurred at 23:44 on October 13, the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Taras Pastukh announced.

„Unfortunately, at 23:44 in Ternopil, one of the administrative buildings was hit“, Pastukh said.

According to him, Ternopil region was attacked with a jet drone. At the time of the announcement, it was being established whether there were any casualties. Data on their number was not specified.

Pastukh called for the non-distribution of photos, videos and information about the place of the fall. No other details about the damage to the building or the consequences of the impact have been reported.