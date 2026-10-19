Protesters block access to Louvre in Paris

Protesting students blocked access to the Louvre to express their support for demonstrations by high school students and to condemn “police repression”, AFP reported, citing the museum's management and two unions.

“We are proud to announce that we are blocking the largest museum in the world“, reads a leaflet placed in front of the “Louvre”, which failed to open its doors to visitors.

Marseille has imposed a ban on public gatherings and demonstrations after the city was gripped by riots over the weekend.

According to an order from the prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhône department, where France's second-largest city is located, the ban will will be in effect on Monday from 12:00 to 20:00 local time.

Over the weekend, several public buildings were attacked, and a group of people briefly stormed the Marseille city hall.

On Saturday, the prefect said 107 police officers had been injured in the city, with three of them in “very serious” condition. after “the looting and violence witnessed in the city of Marseille“.

French police have lost control, the interior minister said earlier after a weekend of riots and looting.

French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to accept the resignation of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, offered after mass riots over the weekend, the French presidency said today, as quoted by Reuters.

The protests were sparked by public discontent over rising living costs, deteriorating public services and the state of schools.

Macron said Nunez must remain in his post to preserve the established command structure in the police and security forces. The president also asked him to develop new approaches to dealing with those involved in the looting as quickly as possible, the Elysee Palace added.