Germany urges German citizens in France to exercise caution

The German Foreign Ministry has urged German citizens in France to exercise caution in view of the violence linked to the protests, Agence France-Presse reported.

In updated travel and security advice for France last night, the German Foreign Ministry said that "new demonstrations and possibly new unrest cannot be ruled out in the coming days".

"Exercise caution and avoid demonstrations if possible", the advice says.

The ministry added that German citizens should strictly follow "the instructions of local security forces and public order authorities".

"Please note that due to recent legislative changes you risk "You may be fined and may be subject to compensation claims if you fail to leave an unauthorized and violent demonstration after being ordered to do so," the ministry also warns.