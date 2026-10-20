Mass protests and riots have swept five countries in Europe

Mass protests, clashes with police, vandalism and hundreds of arrests marked the last weekend in France, Italy, Portugal, Belgium and Albania. The reasons are different, but among the main demands are dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living, budget restrictions, housing problems and accusations of corruption.

Medusa reports that the protests in France began in late September with demonstrations by students due to the poor condition of educational institutions and the shortage of teachers. They were later joined by students, unions, climate activists and farmers.

Over 2,000 detained in France

The demands have gradually expanded to include dissatisfaction with the increase in daily costs and the insufficient funding of public services. Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the weekend's actions.

In some places the demonstrations turned into riots. Shops were looted and buildings were set on fire, including the town hall in Limoges. Over 2,000 activists were detained. Interior Minister Laurent Nunes resigned, but President Emmanuel Macron did not accept it. A curfew is also expected to be introduced in some regions.

Italy: protests against costs and price increases

In Italy, mass actions were organized via social networks by the decentralized movement Italia in Piazza. Demonstrations were held in a number of major cities, and riots broke out in Milan, Turin and Bologna.

Several hundred people were detained and over 140 police officers were injured. In Milan, protesters clashed with the police, broke shop windows and set fire to garbage containers in the central square “Duomo“. The participants are demanding a change in the distribution of state spending, measures against price increases and a reduction in the financial burden on citizens.

Housing protests in Portugal

The center of the protests in Portugal is Porto, where housing activists and unions are participating. Activists are demanding the repeal of the new rent law, while unions are demanding broader measures against the increase in the cost of living.

On October 15, riots broke out in Porto after police tried to prevent protesters from setting up a tent camp. Dozens of people were injured, and the police actions caused further discontent. Over the weekend, the protests spread to Lisbon, Coimbra, Faro and other major cities. So far, the protests there have been peaceful, with protesters setting up tent camps.

Unions and students in Belgium

In Belgium, unions have been holding protests and strikes for weeks against budget cuts and tax reforms. They have been joined by students who oppose fee increases and restrictions on access to higher education.

The youth demonstrations were inspired by protests in France. On October 17, clashes with police broke out in Brussels and Liege. About 150 people were detained in the Belgian capital.

More than four months of protests in Albania

In Tirana, peaceful protests have continued for more than four months. The participants are opposing the construction of a luxury resort by entities linked to Jared Kushner in a protected coastal zone. They also accuse the government of corruption, and one of their main demands from the beginning is the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Over the past weekend, protesters resorted to violence. According to them, this happened "because no one wants to listen to us". Over 500 people have been detained, and about 120 police officers have been injured, according to official figures.

Rama refuses to resign and accuses Russia and Iran of interfering in the protests. Thus, five different conflicts related to income, public services, housing, tax policy and governance are developing simultaneously in several parts of Europe.

Sources: meduza.io