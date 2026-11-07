China voices concern to US over new trade measures

China expressed “serious concern” about the latest trade and economic restrictions imposed by the United States during a video conference between Vice Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The conversation took place on November 6. According to China’s Xinhua news agency, the two sides held “frank, in-depth and constructive exchanges” on key issues related to trade and economic cooperation. They discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of China and the US during their meetings in Beijing and Washington, as well as the results of previous consultations.

Washington calls for concrete action

The US side presented the conversation with a different emphasis. The US Treasury Department said that Bessent had urged China to fully and immediately implement the commitments it undertook under the Busan agreements. According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, Greer stressed the need for concrete action related to purchases of US agricultural products, rare earth elements and other critical minerals.

The US statements also said that progress would depend on tangible results and that Washington would monitor the implementation of the agreements. In the material published by Xinhua, the Chinese side did not announce any specific countermeasures against the latest US restrictions.

Beijing and Washington to continue consultations

The two sides agreed to use the mechanism for China-US economic and trade consultations to strengthen cooperation, manage differences and promote the sustainable and stable development of bilateral relations.

In the joint wording cited by Xinhua, Beijing and Washington stated their intention to build relations of “constructive strategic stability” based on respect, fairness and reciprocity.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said in September that the next dialogue במסגרת economic and trade consultations should be held by the end of November. No new specific schedule was announced in the statements about the video conference.

Sources: english.news.cn, apnews.com