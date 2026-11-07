Tajani: Cybercriminals are spreading my personal data

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that cybercriminals were spreading his personal data on the dark web and seeking additional information about him and his family. He said this was exposing him to new threats and intimidation.

“For several days, cybercriminals have been spreading my personal data on the dark web and seeking to obtain additional information, thereby exposing me to new danger,” Tajani wrote on the social media platform X.

The minister added that the perpetrators had also involved his family and were ready to pay for more details about him and his relatives. “My reaction is very simple: under no circumstances will I allow myself to be intimidated,” Tajani said.

Tajani linked the attack to Italy’s position on Ukraine

The Italian foreign minister said that the political reason he had been targeted was his country’s position regarding Ukraine. He described support for the freedom of a sovereign state, democracy and the nation’s independence as dangerous to cybercriminal groups.

“Our position on Ukraine is the political reason why I am in their sights. Defending the freedom of a sovereign state and taking a clear position in favour of democracy and the nation’s independence is what these criminal groups see as dangerous,” Tajani said.

Tajani did not identify any specific individuals or organisation behind the dissemination of the data. He did say, however, that Italy would continue to support Kyiv with humanitarian and military aid and would not change its position because of the threats.