Black Sea Maritime Security Centre to be ready in 2027

The Black Sea Maritime Security Centre is expected to be ready in 2027, with the most likely start date being the first half of the year. This was announced by a European Commission representative after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the project would be accelerated and that €50 million would be allocated.

The centre will be a joint initiative of Bulgaria and Romania. Under the preliminary plan, it will have two complementary hubs in Constanța and Varna. They are expected to exchange information and coordinate monitoring of the maritime situation in the region.

“We will accelerate work on the Black Sea Maritime Security Centre with a clear completion schedule and €50 million allocated for this purpose,” von der Leyen said during her visit to Romania. The European Commission did not publicly specify an exact completion date for the project, but a representative of the institution confirmed that it is expected to be ready next year.

What the centre's tasks will be

The main objective is to improve maritime situational awareness and ensure faster warning in the event of threats to shipping and critical infrastructure. The monitoring will cover ports, undersea cables, pipelines, offshore installations and maritime transport routes.

The centre will use data from national and European systems, including maritime information-sharing platforms. It is also expected to assist in countering hybrid and cyber threats, as well as in the overall assessment of risks for the countries of the Black Sea region.

The initiative is part of the EU's Black Sea Strategy, presented in May 2025. In it, the centre is designated as a flagship project for strengthening maritime security, protecting critical infrastructure and safeguarding freedom of navigation.

Project accelerated following attacks on ships

The decision on additional funding comes amid an increase in incidents involving commercial ships and drone incursions in the Black Sea region. The European Commission described the protection of maritime routes as an issue affecting not only the security of coastal states, but also trade and food supplies.

During her visit, von der Leyen also announced an additional €10 million for Romania for search-and-rescue operations in the Black Sea. According to the European Commission, the additional funds should improve the response to incidents and support the safety of crews and vessels.

Bulgaria and Romania still have to finalise the legal framework, governance and specific timetable for building the centre. The next steps include establishing a governing body, appointing a joint director and including national funding in the 2027 budgets.

Sources: euronews.com, bgnes.com, stiripesurse.ro