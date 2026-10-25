October 25, 1922 In Vladivostok, the Red Army ends the Russian Civil War

At 4.00 a.m. on the morning of October 25, 1922, the Red Army entered Vladivostok. The ships with the remnants of the Japanese and White Guard troops had left the city two hours before.

After the abdication of Czar Nicholas II in February 1917 and the subsequent victory of the Bolsheviks in October of that year, Russia was torn apart by bloody conflict.

In February 1922, the units of the Red Army went on the offensive in the Far East of Russia. They pushed back the enemy's forward units and on February 10 launched an assault on the Volochaev position.

For three days at temperatures of minus 35 degrees and a deep snow cover, the Red Army continuously attacked the enemy. Finally, his defenses are broken. On February 14, the Red Army occupied Khabarovsk.

The White Guards retreat behind the neutral zone under the cover of Japanese troops. In September 1922, the whites again tried to go on the offensive, but were defeated.

On October 24, the Japanese command was forced to conclude an agreement with the Red Army for its troops from the Far East.

A day later, Vladivostok also falls.