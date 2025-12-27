The leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin, has been killed. He died in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces, Strana.ua reported.

It is reported that the incident occurred on Saturday night during an attack with an FPV drone.

Kapustin is one of the leaders of the RDK. According to the FSB, as a Russian citizen, he participated in combat operations on the side of the Ukrainian forces. In the summer of 2022, he organized an attempt to blow up a fuel and energy facility in the Volgograd region, and in 2023 - an attack in the Bryansk region and a foiled assassination attempt on Konstantin Malofeev, founder of the TV channel “Tsargrad“. In Russia, he was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment.

The Russian Volunteer Corps is a nationalist paramilitary formation of Russian citizens based in Ukraine. It was created in August 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to fight against the rule of Vladimir Putin.