Volvo, whose history is inextricably linked to the fanatical pursuit of safety, is going through one of its most difficult moments in the era of electrification. The Swedish brand has announced a large-scale service campaign for its latest and most popular model, the EX30. The reason is serious and alarming - a potential defect in the high-voltage battery cells supplied by Chinese manufacturer Sunwoda Electronic, which can lead to thermal overheating and spontaneous combustion.

The incident in Brazil: The alarming signal of danger

The degree of tension rose sharply after a dramatic incident in Maceio, Brazil, in November 2025. There, a brand new EX30 model suddenly burst into flames in the brand's showroom, turning into a torch. The fire was so powerful that four specialized fire brigade and hours of struggle to bring the fire under control. Although Volvo has not officially confirmed a direct link between this particular fire and the current recall, the case served as a catalyst for urgent checks on a global scale.

Affected models and temporary restrictions for owners

The problem is localized in a total of 33,777 cars manufactured with Sunwoda cells. Internal analysis indicates that the risk affects about 0.02% of the batteries, but the probability of short circuit and fire is very real. Until the engineering teams find a permanent hardware solution, Volvo has implemented a drastic measure: owners in a number of countries, including the US, UK and Australia, have been explicitly instructed not to charge their cars above 70% of their capacity. This decision, although correct from a safety point of view, cuts a significant part of the car's mileage and has caused a wave of dissatisfaction among customers.

The legal battle: Geely vs. Sunwoda for over 2 billion yuan

The Volvo crisis is actually part of a much larger conflict within the Geely holding company. The subsidiary Viridi E-Mobility Technology, which is responsible for the group's battery systems, has already filed a record lawsuit against Sunwoda for 2.31 billion yuan (about 323 million dollars). The basis of the case are systemic defects in cells delivered in the period 2021-2023. These problems also hit the luxury brand Zeekr, where the 001 WE86 model went through a massive “winter campaign“ to replace batteries due to inaccurate mileage display and slow charging.

A blow to the image amid record sales

The paradox is that this scandal is breaking out at a time of unprecedented business boom for Geely. In 2025, the group achieved a record of over 4.1 million cars sold, with electrified models accounting for more than half. Volvo also had a strong year with over 700,000 sales, but now the company must prove that the title of “safest car“ is not just an empty marketing slogan. It remains to be seen how quickly the Swedes will organize the physical replacement of the modules and whether Sunwoda will be able to survive this double blow - judicial and reputational.