Meet the cheapest electric Audi

Paris, Porte de Versailles. mobile.bg team from the event site.

The German premium manufacturer Audi officially brought the legendary A2 name back to life, presenting the most efficient production car in its history at the Paris Motor Show. The new electric model is positioned as the most affordable electric entry point in the brand's range on the European market, starting with a base price of 38,200 euros in Germany.

Inspired by the philosophy of the original model from two decades ago, the modern A2 e-tron relies on an extremely lightweight construction and aerodynamic design with a drag coefficient of just 0.24. The base model has a rear-axle electric motor with 125 kW (170 hp) and 350 Nm of torque, powered by an LFP battery with a net capacity of 50 kWh, which provides a range of up to 423 kilometers according to WLTP.

The brand's engineers have managed to shorten the development process by 21 months compared to traditional deadlines, preparing the model for series production at the Ingolstadt plant. In addition to the affordable entry-level modification, the range also includes versions with a higher battery capacity, reaching a range of up to 646 kilometers in their most optimized configurations.

The model also supports bi-directional charging, expanding its functionality for everyday use. Orders for the new addition are now open, and the first deliveries to customers in the European market are planned for December 2026.