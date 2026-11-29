Kamen Valchev has been missing for more than a month after disappearing at Istanbul Airport while traveling to Kathmandu, Nepal. According to information circulated by his relatives, he was last seen on October 15, 2026, in the Turkish metropolis. There has been no independent confirmation from the Bulgarian or Turkish authorities regarding the circumstances of the case.

Valchev was spotted by an acquaintance who was traveling to India. According to his relatives, he was in a disoriented and vulnerable state and managed to explain that his personal documents, money, luggage and mobile phone had been stolen. The woman accompanied him to the airport police in Istanbul, after which she continued her journey. His trail has gone cold since then.

According to his relatives, Valchev did not contact the Bulgarian consulate and did not get in touch with his wife in Bulgaria. A missing-person report has been filed in Bulgaria, but so far there is no information about his whereabouts.

Family calls for camera footage to be checked

His relatives insist that it be established whether Valchev was registered by the airport police, where he was taken after meeting the officers and whether the recordings from the terminal's security cameras were reviewed. They are appealing to anyone who has information about him or was at Istanbul Airport to report it to the police or the Bulgarian consulate.

Further concern has been caused by brief activity on his Facebook Messenger profile after his disappearance. According to his relatives, a reply was received to a message from one of his friends: „I’m a little busy right now. Is it urgent?“. Communication then stopped. The claim has not been confirmed by an independent source.

What is the connection with Ivaylo Kalushev

The missing-person appeal states that Kamen Valchev knew Ivaylo Kalushev through their shared interest in Buddhism. His relatives fear that the disappearance may be connected to a crime, human trafficking or the circumstances surrounding the „Petrohan“ case. At present, however, there is no evidence of such a connection, nor any confirmed information that Valchev was part of the group around Kalushev.

Kalushev's name gained widespread public attention in February 2026. He was involved in cave diving, participated in a rescue operation in Duhlata Cave in 2010, and after spending years in Mexico, returned to Bulgaria and bought the former Petrohan mountain lodge in 2020.

For now, the confirmed information in the case of Kamen Valchev is that the last information about him came from Istanbul Airport. It remains to be clarified what happened after his contact with the airport police and whether there are recordings or official data that could establish his route.

Sources: blitz.bg, btvnovinite.bg