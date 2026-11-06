Audi intends to differentiate the Audi and AUDI brands more clearly

German premium manufacturer Audi is undertaking a strategic reorganisation of its presence in China, introducing a strict distinction between the operations of its two local partners. While the long-standing partnership with FAW Audi will continue to serve the traditional product range bearing the iconic four rings, the joint venture with SAIC will be focused entirely on developing the newly established standalone brand, written in Latin letters without the famous logo.

Although the two divisions will remain part of the same corporate structure, their market positioning is now fundamentally different. The classic Audi will retain its identity with the four rings, while the new brand is adopting a clean AUDI wordmark on the bodywork. The transition period envisages SAIC Audi being able to offer vehicles with the traditional emblem until the end of 2027, after which its portfolio will focus entirely on the new specialised models. The company has categorically assured customers of both lines that they will receive full and seamless after-sales and servicing support.

The division of responsibilities does not follow the classic split between internal-combustion engines and fully electric powertrains. FAW Audi continues to develop both conventional models and electrified versions for the Chinese market, including well-known offerings such as the A5L, A6L, A6L e-tron and Q6L e-tron.

Meanwhile, the range of the new AUDI brand is already expanding dynamically. The E5 Sportback's market debut is being joined by the new E7X crossover. To support their ambitious plans for the future, Audi and SAIC have established a dedicated Innovation and Technology Centre in Shanghai. The partners' plans call for the development of four more new models on the modern ADP 2.0 platform, with the first expected to see the light of day in 2028.

The German group's management expects that such decentralisation and a clearer division of responsibilities will improve operational efficiency, allowing faster management decisions and the most effective possible adaptation to the changing demands of Chinese consumers. At the same time, work continues on finalising the future structure of the distribution networks after the transition period ends.