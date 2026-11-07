Honda Reveals the Name of Its New “SUV”

Honda Alpha will be the name of the Japanese company’s first global electric SUV to be produced in India. The model will make its world debut on December 2, while India will be not only the first market in which it will be introduced, but also the vehicle’s global production base.

The decision was announced by Honda Cars India alongside the new H emblem, which will appear for the first time on a production model of the brand in the country. The company has yet to reveal the technical specifications, price or timelines for sales outside India, and it is also unclear which specific export markets are being considered.

Toshiyuki Yanagisawa, President and CEO of Honda Cars India, described the new model as an important step in the development of electric mobility in the country.

“Honda Alpha represents our ambition to offer advanced electric mobility to customers in India, while preserving the quality, reliability and driving pleasure for which Honda is known,” Yanagisawa said.

He also linked the production plan to the company’s broader electrification strategy.

“With India as the global production base for this model in the future, this is an important step in Honda’s electrification journey and reflects our strong commitment to the Indian market,” the head of Honda Cars India said.

Honda Cars India confirmed that the Alpha was developed as an SUV for both urban and extra-urban use. The name is borrowed from the first letter of the Greek alphabet and, according to the company, symbolizes a new beginning for customers. The Honda 0 Alpha was first shown as a concept prototype at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025. Official images of the upcoming model suggest that the production SUV will retain the concept’s main proportions, including its tall and upright rear section.

The new H emblem is part of the visual refresh of Honda’s automotive business and will be fitted to the Alpha at its Indian premiere. The company presents the model as the beginning of the next stage of its electric strategy, but has not yet specified whether or when the vehicle will be offered in other markets. More details about the battery, range, powertrain, equipment and price are expected at the global debut of the Honda Alpha on December 2 this year.