What You Should Never Do When a Tire Blows Out on the Highway

The scenario is as familiar as it is terrifying: you are driving along the asphalt at high speed when suddenly there is a deafening bang, the steering wheel is literally torn from your hands, and the cabin begins pulling violently to one side. At that moment, the instinctive human reaction is to slam on the brakes, but defensive-driving experts and official institutions such as NHTSA unanimously warn that this very action can prove fatal.

When a tire suddenly loses all its pressure, it turns into a shapeless mass that dramatically increases rolling resistance. The damaged wheel begins acting like a powerful invisible anchor, whose only purpose at that moment is to spin the vehicle around its own axis. The ultimate outcome of the incident depends directly on which tire has failed, but the consequences of the wrong maneuvers are always equally devastating.

The first and most common mistake is panic-braking and abruptly pressing the brake pedal

During such abrupt deceleration, the entire mass of the vehicle shifts forward, placing enormous additional weight on the already deformed tire and greatly intensifying the uncontrollable steering effect. Even modern electronic active-safety systems such as ABS and ESP often prove powerless against this kind of physics, since they are designed to operate when all wheels have stable traction.

The second critical mistake drivers make out of sheer fear is sharply turning the steering wheel in the opposite direction

Overly aggressive correction at high speed causes the vehicle to be thrown instantly into oncoming traffic or into a deep ditch, as the intact tires react far too sharply to attempts to restore the vehicle’s trajectory.

Instead of panicking, experienced safety instructors recommend behavior that may seem completely illogical at first glance: during the first seconds after the blowout, you should not only avoid taking your foot off the accelerator, but in some cases you may even need to apply a little more throttle. Brief acceleration helps pull the car forward effectively, counteracting the harsh lateral force from the damaged wheel. Only after the driver feels that they have fully regained control of the direction of travel is it safe to reduce speed smoothly and gradually.

Once the vehicle has been successfully stopped outside the active lanes, the absolute priority remains the passengers’ safety. The hazard lights must be switched on and a warning triangle placed, while if the critical situation has occurred on a busy highway, attempting to change the tire independently at the roadside is extremely dangerous. In such circumstances, the wisest course of action is to call specialized roadside-assistance services immediately and wait behind the guardrail, away from the roadway.