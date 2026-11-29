Serious tension is building in the hardware sector after the specifications of seven desktop models from the Intel Core Ultra 4000 family, codenamed Nova Lake-S, were leaked online. According to preliminary data, the new generation will feature a significantly expanded L3 cache, support for faster system memory and a range of up-to-date interfaces intended to strengthen the chipmaker’s position in the desktop segment.

According to the information that has surfaced, the top offering among the revealed configurations is the Intel Core Ultra 9 4970K BFC. This flagship processor features 28 cores, an impressive 144 MB of L3 cache and a clock speed of up to 5.5 GHz. Its sibling, the Intel Core Ultra 9 4950K, retains the same core count but offers just 36 MB of cache and a maximum frequency of up to 5.4 GHz. The same high-end class also includes the Intel Core Ultra 9 4900 BFC, with 22 cores, 120 MB of cache and a peak frequency of 5.3 GHz, while standing out with a lower base power consumption of 65 W.

In the upper-midrange segment, the Intel Core Ultra 7 lineup brings together two chips with 24 cores each—the Intel Core Ultra 7 4870K BFC and the Intel Core Ultra 7 4850K. Both models reach up to 5.2 GHz, but their cache capacities differ significantly: 144 MB and 36 MB, respectively. The more affordable Intel Core Ultra 5 4650K and Intel Core Ultra 5 4650KF models rely on 22 cores, 30 MB of cache and frequencies of up to 5.1 GHz, with the Intel Core Ultra 5 4650KF lacking integrated graphics. With the exception of the 65-watt Intel Core Ultra 9 4900 BFC, the other six models have a standard base power consumption of 125 W.

Beyond the core counts and megahertz figures, the leaked specifications also outline the series’ other key capabilities. All seven processors are expected to support up to 256 GB of DDR5-8000 system memory, provide 24 PCIe lanes, feature an integrated NPU module for artificial intelligence workloads and support the modern AV1 and VVC video compression standards.

The launch timeframe is also beginning to become clearer. The first motherboards for the new platform are expected to be shown in January at CES 2027, while the Intel Nova Lake-S processors themselves are projected to be unveiled in February 2027.