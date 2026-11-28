Mass production of the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may not begin until around January 1, 2027, Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital claims on Weibo. This is another delay to the timeline for the two upcoming models, which Apple is expected to unveil in the first quarter of 2027.

„Neither of the two models has entered mass production yet,“ the source claims. According to the new information, the start has been pushed back to around the New Year period, without a specific reason being given for the delay.

The post does not constitute official confirmation from Apple. The company has not announced the production schedule or a specific launch date for the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently identified February or March 2027 as the likely window for the unveiling of the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. If this schedule is maintained, a start to mass production around January 1 would give Apple a shorter-than-usual period to manufacture and distribute the initial quantities.

This creates two possible scenarios: Apple could delay the launch to ensure a sufficient supply of devices, or it could stick to the planned timeline and begin sales with limited availability. In the latter case, some customers may have to wait longer for delivery during the first few weeks. The reports of the delay come amid a change to Apple’s traditional schedule. The more expensive models from the generation were placed in the autumn part of the product cycle, while the standard iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e are expected in spring 2027.

In this way, Apple is splitting the launches of models from the same series between two different parts of the year. Whether the production delay will lead to a change in the timeline or a temporary shortage will likely become clear as the expected unveiling approaches.