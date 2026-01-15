For the first time, Gazprom delivered more gas to China than to Europe

For the first time in 2025, „Gazprom“ delivered more gas to China than to Europe, transporting 38.8 billion cubic meters to the Asian country, the holding company said in a statement.

„Transit to China is carried out through the „Power of Siberia“ gas pipeline (24.8% more than the amount for 2024). „Thus, the company exported more gas via the pipeline to China than to European countries from abroad, including Turkey, taken together“, the statement said.

In addition, „Gazprom“ increased Russian gas supplies to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan by 22.2%, and to Georgia by 40.4%.

„Power of Siberia“ is the largest gas transportation system in Eastern Russia, with an export capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The first pipeline supplies of Russian gas to China via the eastern route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed between „Gazprom“ and China's CNPC in 2014. The total volume of supplies for the entire period will exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, the value of the contract - 400 billion USD.

„Gazprom“ has brought the „Power of Siberia“ gas pipeline to China to its maximum design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year. on December 1, 2024. Deliveries via the “Power of Siberia“ pipeline in 2025 exceeded contractual obligations by almost 800 million cubic meters, according to Alexey Miller, head of the gas holding.