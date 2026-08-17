Starcom is the first company with bonds on the EuroBridge Market segment

As of today, the bonds issued in April this year by the majority owner of Eurohold Bulgaria AD - Starcom Holding AD, worth EUR 200 million (ISIN: BG2100013262), are already traded simultaneously on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Borse) via EuroBridge Market – the segment for dual listing of

securities of Bulgarian companies in Bulgaria and Germany.

This is the first debt issue of EuroBridge - the market segment designed by the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and Deutsche Borse, which directly connects the Bulgarian and German capital markets and provides expanded access to global capital for Bulgarian companies.

On August 17, in Sofia, in the presence of the management of the issuer and the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, a bell-ringing ceremony was organized on the floor of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, symbolically marking the beginning of trading in Starcom's securities.

The event marked the successful completion of the dual listing process of the first bond issue of EuroBridge Market, which opens and adds even more opportunities for Bulgarian companies

to access global portfolio investors and capital in one of the leading financial centers in Europe.

On the left, Manyu Moravenov, CEO of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, Galya Georgieva, CEO of Starkom in the middle, and on the right, Todor Todorov, CEO of Sustainable Business Solutions EAD, investment intermediary of the Starcom bond issue

The Starcom bond issue (ISIN: BG2100013262) has a total volume of 200 million euros, distributed in 20,000 dematerialized, secured bonds with an issue and nominal value of 10 thousand euros each. The loan has a term of 7 years (maturity in April 2033) and includes a 3-year grace period on the principal.

The issue carries a floating interest coupon, formed by the 6-month EURIBOR plus a premium of 3.00% per annum, with a guaranteed interest rate corridor between 5.00% (floor) and 7.50% (ceiling).

Milen Hristov, CEO of Starcom Holding AD, stated: “The companies that Starcom owns have accumulated solid experience and implemented dozens of successful projects on the international capital markets, some of which are unparalleled for the corporate sector in the region in terms of value and importance. The companies in our portfolio enjoy a sufficiently high level of trust among investors in Europe and globally, and in this regard, the listing of the bonds of the parent company - Starcom, on EuroBridge is a completely logical step that will support liquidity and trading in securities. As the first Bulgarian company with a bond issue in this segment, we would be satisfied if this step of ours would encourage other Bulgarian businesses to take such a step with all the resulting positives and advantages for the Bulgarian economy. We will all benefit from this.”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Manyu Moravenov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, said: „I am pleased to announce the launch of the first bond issue on the Eurobridge market simultaneously on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and in Frankfurt. With this launch, we mark a new stage in the development of the bond market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, which has been developing very dynamically in recent years. The Bulgarian Stock Exchange annually raises around 700 million euros in bonds. With Starkom's entry into the market, we are now opening the door to large issues with access to global investors. I wish Starkom's project success and that the issue fulfills its goals. I especially congratulate the company's team, consultants and investment intermediary for this move, as well as our colleagues at the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and Frankfurt, who helped make this project a reality.“

Starcom consolidates energy, insurance and financial (asset management and investment brokerage) businesses with assets owned by the group for 2.3 billion euros, distributed in a total of 11 companies operating in 11 markets and employing nearly 7 thousand employees. The company is the majority owner (with 80% of the capital) of the largest public holding in Bulgaria - Eurohold Bulgaria AD, which owns the Electrohold group - one of the leading distributors, suppliers and traders of electricity in Bulgaria, as well as Solars Energy EAD, one of the major investors in photovoltaic power plants and renewable energy storage systems. Starcom also owns the insurance company Euroins AD, which is a market leader and operates in several European markets, as well as Euro-Finance AD, a leading investment intermediary, member of Deutsche Börse Xetra.

Starcom Holding AD

Starcom Holding AD consolidates energy, insurance and financial (asset management and investment brokerage) businesses, distributed in a total of 11 companies operating in 11 markets. The company is the majority owner (with 80% of the capital) of the largest public holding in Bulgaria - Eurohold Bulgaria AD, which owns the Electrohold group - one of the leading distributors, suppliers and traders of electricity in Bulgaria, as well as Solars Energy EAD, one of the major investors in photovoltaic power plants and renewable energy storage systems. Starcom also owns the insurance company Euroins AD, which is a market leader and operates in several European markets, as well as Euro-Finance AD, a leading investment intermediary, a member of Deutsche Börse Xetra.

Eurohold Bulgaria AD

Eurohold Bulgaria AD is the largest public holding in Bulgaria and a leading energy group in the region. Its shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Sofia and Warsaw. Eurohold owns Electrohold - a leading electricity group in Bulgaria, which owns the largest distributor and supplier of electricity in the country, as well as one of the largest traders in this sector. Electrohold has over 3,000 employees and serves 3 million consumers. Eurohold also owns Solars Energy EAD, one of the leading investors in photovoltaic power plants and renewable energy storage systems.