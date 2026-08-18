Over 86 drones shot down near Moscow, man killed in Podolsk

Russian air defense systems have intercepted a huge wave of Ukrainian drones, with over 86 drones neutralized on the approaches to the capital Moscow and in the region of the same name alone (out of hundreds of drones launched towards the territory of the Russian Federation).

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the increased air defense activity, and local authorities reported the death of an elderly man and a fire in a large logistics warehouse in Podolsk caused by falling debris, KPBS, which states that the airspace over a number of Russian airports has been temporarily restricted.

In parallel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued an official position in which it strongly condemns the ongoing Russian missile and drone strikes against key port and railway infrastructure along the Black Sea and the Danube River, including in Izmail and Odessa. As reported by Al Jazeera, the destruction threatens global grain supply chains and the security of commercial shipping in the Black Sea.