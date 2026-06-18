Oil production in the Persian Gulf countries may recover by October

Experts note that the volume of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, even after the full restoration of production, will not exceed 70% of pre-war levels.

Oil production in the Persian Gulf countries is likely to recover by October after the end of the conflict over Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing experts from the American bank Goldman Sachs.

According to their estimates, approximately 1.3 million barrels of oil and petroleum products are currently passing through the Strait of Hormuz per day, with this figure expected to increase by 13 million barrels by the end of July. In addition, experts note that the volume of shipping through the strait, even after the full restoration of production, will not exceed 70% of pre-war levels, since during the conflict producers found alternative ways to transport oil and petroleum products, including pipelines to the port of Yanbu al-Bahr on the Red Sea coast.