Switzerland begins talks on new air defense system

Switzerland has begun talks on acquiring a new air defense system to reduce its dependence on the American Patriot system and diversify its sources of military equipment, Bloomberg reports, citing its own sources.

Swiss authorities are in talks with European manufacturers, including the consortium behind the SAMP/T system, developed jointly by France and Italy. The goal is to provide the country with more than one modern air and missile defense system amid growing security concerns in Europe.

In recent years, Switzerland has placed a heavy emphasis on American weapons. In 2022, Bern selected the Patriot system from the American company RTX (Raytheon) and the F-35 Lightning II fighter jets from Lockheed Martin as part of a large-scale modernization of the armed forces.

However, the war in Ukraine and the increased demand for air defense systems have led to a rethinking of the strategy of a number of European countries. Some governments are seeking to reduce their dependence on a single supplier and build more flexible defense capabilities.

According to Bloomberg, the Swiss government has not yet made a final decision on a possible purchase. The talks are at an early stage and are aimed at assessing the technical capabilities, interoperability and cost of different solutions.

The potential acquisition of a European system would represent a significant change in the country's defense policy. In addition to expanding the capabilities of the Swiss armed forces, such a move would also strengthen Bern's cooperation with the European defense industry.

Switzerland has traditionally maintained a policy of neutrality, but since the start of the war in Ukraine, the country has gradually increased its investments in the modernization of its army and air defense. Increasing attention is being paid to defense against ballistic missiles, drones and other modern aerial threats.