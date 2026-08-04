Apple sues UK over user data access

US corporation Apple has filed a lawsuit challenging British authorities' requests to provide access to encrypted user data, the Financial Times reports.

The complaint was filed with a specialized British tribunal that hears cases related to alleged government surveillance of citizens. The case focuses on the government's request to provide access to encrypted cloud backups of user data from the United Kingdom.

Earlier, in 2025, after pressure from the United States, British authorities abandoned their initial request, which would have provided broad access to Apple's encrypted user information. However, London later issued the company a new “technical capabilities notice“, which required the company to provide British authorities with user data from around the world, with the exception of US citizens.

Apple decided to challenge this request in court, believing that it violates users' rights to privacy. British authorities, in turn, explain the need for such measures, citing the fight against terrorism and violent crime.