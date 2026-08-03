Great Wall is preparing sports versions of the car, which will also be made in Bulgaria

After the unsatisfactory market launch of the Ora brand, Great Wall Motor is taking an offensive with the Ora 5 model, which, as we have already informed you, will also be made in our country. Now the concern has revealed two new design lines - Sport and GT. Although the cars have a distinctly dynamic look, the company has not yet announced any changes to the suspension, steering or increase in driving power.

The Ora 5 Sport version relies on accents such as a contrasting white roof, enlarged aluminum wheels and bright red brake calipers. The presented prototype also has a roof-mounted LiDAR laser scanner - an element that has so far been reserved exclusively for the fully electric drive.

The GT modification has a much more aggressive appearance. It attracts attention with a low front splitter, aerodynamic side skirts, a pronounced rear spoiler and contrasting red details inlaid on the rims, headlight optics and bodywork. The charging port located on the front fender confirms that the initial footage shown is of the electric version.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation whether the Sport and GT versions will be offered for the gasoline and hybrid modifications of the model. For an additional fee, customers in China can also order the intelligent driver assistance system Coffee Pilot 3, which provides autonomous movement along preset routes and maneuvering in multi-storey car parks.

The news about the sports modifications comes against the backdrop of key events for the Bulgarian automotive industry. As we first informed you, the Ora 5 model has a direct bearing on the market in our country, as the electric version with a power of 204 hp will be assembled at the plant near the Lovech village of Bahovitsa. The start of serial production (SOP) in Bulgaria is planned for the end of the year, and the car will be offered for the European market with a rich standard range and a warranty of 7 years or 150,000 kilometers.