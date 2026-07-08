European Commission vows to 'protect EU countries

The European Commission (EC) will defend the interests of all EU countries. This was stated by EC spokesman Olof Gill, commenting on US President Donald Trump's announcement to suspend trade with Spain.

“The European Commission will defend the interests of all its member states“, he said at a briefing in Brussels.

“Trade between the EU and the US is deeply integrated and mutually beneficial, so it is in our common interest to protect it“, he said. “This idea is enshrined in the agreement signed between the EU and the US last year. We expect the US to fulfill its commitments.“ Gill declined to answer questions about US-Spain trade.