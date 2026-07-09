Gulf Oil Production Drops

The American bank Goldman Sachs expects a delay in the recovery of oil production in the Persian Gulf countries due to a new escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran. Bloomberg reported this, citing a research note from the bank.

The bank's analysts noted that oil production in the Persian Gulf region remained at about $ 10.5 million per barrel per day at the end of June. This is below the levels observed before the United States began military action against Iran on February 28, 2026.

The bank also noted that oil supply volumes from the Persian Gulf have fallen to 70% of normal levels in recent days. If talks between the US and Iran resume, supply volumes should be fully restored by the end of July.

The US and Israel launched a war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. On July 8, US President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran, accusing Tehran of violating bilateral agreements. Following new US strikes on the Islamic Republic, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Strait of Hormuz would only be reopened after Tehran's conditions were met, and not because of Washington's threats. He stressed that intimidation and broken promises by the US were no longer without consequences.