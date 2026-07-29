Diesel prices in Romania have surpassed the psychological threshold of 9 lei per liter

Diesel prices in Romania have surpassed the psychological threshold of 10 lei (approximately 2.18 USD) per liter amid the country's energy crisis, economedia.ro reported.

According to the portal, the prices of standard diesel fuel at six major gas station chains are hovering around 10.20 lei per liter. Gasoline prices are also rising, reaching approximately 9.24 lei per liter.

It is noted that the government's measure aimed at introducing a floating excise tax rate to reduce the price for end users has not yet been discussed in a plenary session of parliament.

In recent days, a series of drone attacks on tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) sea terminal have occurred. On July 19, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that the attacks on tankers carrying CPC oil were an “unacceptable encroachment on the economic interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan“. On July 27, CPC resumed oil supplies from its Black Sea terminal.

Kazakhstan exports approximately 80% of its oil production through CPC. According to Bloomberg, Kazakhstan has suspended pumping oil to CPC's marine terminal in the Russian port of Novorossiysk after a series of attacks by Ukrainian armed forces on tankers in the Black Sea. Romania imports approximately 63% of its oil from Kazakhstan.