Nearly $1 trillion to be invested in large nuclear power plants between 2041 and 2045

The World Nuclear Association (WNA) expects industry spending to peak between 2041 and 2045, with about $1 trillion going to large nuclear power plants, the association's chief executive, Sama Bilbao y Leon, told the Financial Times (FT).

The industry struggles to attract investment as new plants require significant financial outlays, and construction takes many years and is fraught with political risks. “We are seeing huge interest. 50 countries have real plans for nuclear power. "This will require a lot of money, much more than we are currently investing," said Sama Bilbao y Leon.

The WNA expects, based on 2025 prices, that costs will peak between 2041 and 2045. About 1 trillion USD will be spent on large nuclear power plants, and another 450 billion USD on small modular reactors. In addition, 84 billion USD will be allocated to extend the life of existing reactors. Approximately 75 billion USD is spent annually on nuclear projects around the world. Currently, about 80 reactors are under construction, the publication notes.