The average price of diesel in the UK has approached a record high and is on the verge of breaking the psychologically important barrier of £2 (2.65 USD) per litre, according to the RAC.

„The price of diesel continues to steadily approach a new historic high. The national average price per litre is currently £1.973, meaning we are just £1.78p short of breaking the record high of £1.99 set on 25 June 2022, although we understand many petrol stations are already above this level,” the company said.

As a result, filling up a typical family car with a 55-litre tank now costs £108.52 (£144), which is £30 (almost $40) more than before the Iran war.

Petrol prices have also hit a new high since late February – £1.73 per litre, with a full tank costing an average of £95 (US$125). That’s £22 (US$29) more than before the US and Israel launched attacks on the Islamic Republic.