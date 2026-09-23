Last news in Fakti
Новини
Business »
Britain seeks closer cooperation with EU

Britain seeks closer cooperation with EU

This concerns economic cooperation, Finnish MEP Mika Aaltola noted

Sep 23, 2026 09:21 60

Britain seeks closer cooperation with EU - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

The European Union is considering deepening economic cooperation with the United Kingdom, Finnish MEP Mika Aaltola told Politico.

According to him, the EU is in the phase of “conceptualization“ of relations with partner countries. Potentially, cooperation with the United Kingdom could include both sectoral agreements and agreements similar to the free trade agreement with Switzerland.

On August 24, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham informed European Council President Antonio Costa of his goal to significantly improve relations with the EU. Burnham and Costa agreed that the UK-EU summit scheduled for later this year would serve as a platform to continue this work. The second UK-EU summit was originally scheduled for 22 July but was postponed following the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the subsequent change of government. Burnham took office on 20 July.