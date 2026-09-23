Britain seeks closer cooperation with EU

The European Union is considering deepening economic cooperation with the United Kingdom, Finnish MEP Mika Aaltola told Politico.

According to him, the EU is in the phase of “conceptualization“ of relations with partner countries. Potentially, cooperation with the United Kingdom could include both sectoral agreements and agreements similar to the free trade agreement with Switzerland.

On August 24, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham informed European Council President Antonio Costa of his goal to significantly improve relations with the EU. Burnham and Costa agreed that the UK-EU summit scheduled for later this year would serve as a platform to continue this work. The second UK-EU summit was originally scheduled for 22 July but was postponed following the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the subsequent change of government. Burnham took office on 20 July.