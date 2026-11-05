Fibank expands parking payment options through My Fibank

Fibank (First Investment Bank) continues to expand the functionality of its My Fibank mobile app by adding a new option for paying for parking in public car parks with barrier control and in private car parks. This will allow the bank’s customers to pay for parking both in public zones and in private car parks directly through the app. Payments will be made from the customer’s account via blink as instant payments.

The new functionality has been implemented through integration between My Fibank, blink’s infrastructure and the systems of the companies that manage car parks and provide parking services.

By expanding the service, First Investment Bank is giving its customers another option for managing their everyday payments through mobile banking, without the need to use additional applications for this purpose.

In connection with the introduction of the new functionality, the General Terms and Conditions of “First Investment Bank” AD for electronic banking “My Fibank” have also been updated.

Fibank continues to develop its mobile banking services, focusing on solutions that make financial management and payments more convenient and accessible.