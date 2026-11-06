Global technology stocks fall amid AI regulation concerns

Global technology stocks fell sharply, while Asian markets followed the sell-off on Western exchanges. Investors reacted to concerns that the Democratic Party's victory in the midterm elections in the United States could lead to stricter regulation of artificial intelligence and greater opposition to the expansion of data centers.

Data centers are essential infrastructure for training and operating artificial intelligence systems. Restrictions on their construction could slow investment in the sector and alter growth expectations for AI-related companies.

Asian markets followed the decline in the West

According to “Al Jazeera,” Asian markets fell on Friday after the sell-off in Western stocks intensified pressure on the technology sector. The reaction is affecting the global market and is linked to changing assessments of the political environment surrounding artificial intelligence in the US.

In the report, “Al Jazeera” journalist Katrina Yu follows market movements from Beijing. Specific percentage declines for individual indices or companies were not given.

Investors reassess the outlook for the AI sector

The concerns relate not only to possible new rules for artificial intelligence, but also to potential opposition to the construction of new data centers. This raises questions about the pace of infrastructure expansion, on which significant investment plans in the technology industry are based.

The market reaction shows that political decisions in the US are already being viewed as a factor in the valuation of technology companies. At this stage, “Al Jazeera” is not reporting any specific restrictions that have been adopted, but rather investor concerns about the future regulatory direction.

Sources: aljazeera.com