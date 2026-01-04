1500 signals of irregularities with the euro, 90% of inspections do not detect violations

The process of introducing the euro in Bulgaria is proceeding smoothly, and in more than 90% of the inspections carried out, no violations have been detected. This was stated by Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the Coordination Center for the Introduction of the Euro, on BTV.

According to him, the center does not take on "too many functions", but performs a key coordinating role between institutions, banks and control bodies with the main goal of providing timely and reliable information and countering disinformation. "We need a clean information flow and a more transparent environment, because there are currently many unverified claims and fears circulating", Ivanov emphasized.

Since January 1, checks have been carried out daily in over 30 cities, with more than 1,500 reports from citizens. However, some of them turn out to be incorrect or incomplete, which leads to unjustified spending of public resources. Ivanov appealed to citizens, parties and organizations to submit signals with specific and verifiable information so that institutions can react effectively.

NRA: Traders are acting sensibly and are not inflating prices

Over 400 mass inspections are expected in retail chains per day after the New Year

According to him, the main problems are not in the food trade, but in the service sector - including parking lots, garages, hair salons and construction activities, where attempts at illegal rounding of prices are more often observed. "Large retail chains protect their reputation and round in favor of consumers. The process "1 euro = 1 lev" is not observed," Ivanov was categorical.

Regarding inflation, he indicated that 2025 is a year of market stabilization. According to him, the average annual inflation in food will probably be below 2%, thanks to well-functioning market mechanisms, strong competition and a balance between supply and demand. Ivanov described the increase in promotional campaigns in retail chains as a normal market reaction, and not as a signal of an upcoming price increase.

The Chairman of the Coordination Center emphasized that the sanctions for violations of the Euro Adoption Act vary from 5,000 to 200,000 leva, depending on the severity and repetition of the violation. "The law will be strictly enforced, and those who do not wish to comply with it will bear the consequences", he said.

The National Revenue Agency has established an unjustified increase in the price of public transport tickets in Burgas

An act establishing the administrative violation has been issued

Ivanov also noted the very good readiness of the banking system for the transition to the euro, describing the process as "close to perfect". According to him, possible problems may arise mainly with vulnerable groups - elderly people or citizens with lower financial literacy, which is why it is important for the Ministry of Interior and institutions to be particularly active in preventing fraud.

In conclusion, Vladimir Ivanov called for more awareness and public engagement, rejecting the widespread myths that with the introduction of the euro, Bulgaria is losing sovereignty or that "people's savings will be taken away". "With the fixed lev-euro exchange rate, there is no real change. What we have is an opportunity - lower transfer costs and higher competitiveness," he said.