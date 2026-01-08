PP-DB is preparing a purge in the Supreme Judicial Council if Borislav Sarafov is not removed VIDEO

Borislav Sarafov must be immediately dismissed from the post of acting prosecutor general, as his remaining in power compromises the fairness of the upcoming elections. This was stated by "Yes, Bulgaria" at a special briefing today, defining the personnel issue in the state prosecution as the "central issue of 2026".

Nadezhda Yordanova, former Justice Minister and coalition MP, was categorical that the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) must act at its first meeting of the year.

"Hundreds of thousands of Bulgarians insisted on this before the holidays: Sarafov out and fair elections. With a prosecutor's office headed by him, such things are impossible", Yordanova said.

The right-wingers' demand comes against the backdrop of the ongoing constitutional and personnel crisis in the judiciary. Borislav Sarafov has been holding the position "temporarily" for over two and a half years, although according to recent legal changes, the term for an acting position is limited to 6 months – a period that expired in July 2025.

Bozhidar Bozanov, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria", hardened his tone, calling Sarafov "Delyan Peevski's biggest bludgeon, but not the only one". The party also demands the release of Anton Slavchev, chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, in the first week of the new parliamentary session.

The party plans to use parliamentary mechanisms to force the Supreme Judicial Council to act. Atanas Slavov announced that they will initiate an act of the National Assembly that would oblige Themis personnel to publish the results of the internal investigations into the scandalous "Notary" cases. and "The Eight Dwarfs".

"If Sarafov is not released, we will also propose the release of members of the Supreme Judicial Council", Slavov warned, directly putting the fate of the council itself on the line.

The political stakes are high – 2026 is shaping up to be a key election year, and control over the prosecutor's office is traditionally seen as a tool for pressure or an umbrella during campaigns. The question remains whether the fragmented parliament will have the power to impose its will on the encapsulated judiciary.