More expensive taxis and traffic near Kresna do not stop Bulgarians from going to Greece

This summer, traveling to Greek resorts will again face two well-known challenges - the intense traffic near Kresna and the higher tolls in Greece. Although construction work on the bypass has begun, it will not be completed until the active summer season, and traffic jams in the area are expected to repeat, reports Nova TV.

Kresna, which became a symbol of the nightmarish traffic last summer, will again be seriously busy, especially in the direction of Greece. The expectations are that the car flow to our southern neighbor will be extremely intense in the coming months.

The situation is different across the border, where since the beginning of the year tolls on Greek highways have been increased by about 20%. The increase is the result of an annual adjustment to inflation, as set out in the concession contracts.

However, for tourists, the price increase is not a serious problem. Most Bulgarians who go to the sea pay toll fees relatively rarely, and the increase of about one euro is not perceived as a factor that would discourage travel.

The situation is different for people who cross the border daily. Georgi Manov from Petrich works in Greece and passes through the toll point near Promakhon twice a day.

„When you travel every day, you feel it immediately. The fee was 1.90 euros, and now it is 2.40. It's not a problem for tourists, but for us, who pass 26 days a month, it's an expense that accumulates“, he shares.

If years ago the fee was 2.20 euros, and then it was reduced, now it has been increased again, which according to local workers in Greece has a noticeable impact on monthly expenses.

Nevertheless, Greece remains a leading summer destination for Bulgarians. Neither the traffic jams near Kresna, nor the increase in toll fees seem capable of turning tourists away.

A trip along the entire length of the “Egnatia Odos“ highway – from Igoumenitsa to the Turkish border – now costs 30.45 euros, up from 24.45 euros previously. However, such routes are rarely used by Bulgarian tourists, which explains why the increase does not cause serious discontent.

Despite the speculation and conspiracy theories that have emerged about the purpose of the price increase, the official reason remains the inflation adjustment. And for most Bulgarians, the decision is clear - Greece remains the preferred destination this summer.