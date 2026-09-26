NSO did not allow journalists to the meeting of "Progressive Bulgaria" in Pamporovo

Employees of the National Security Service (NSS) restricted the physical access of journalists to a meeting of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“ in the Pamporovo resort, BGNES reports. The meeting is taking place today in one of the most expensive hotels in the mountain complex, with dozens of regional governors, government representatives and party coordinators from all over the country participating in it.

Blockade at the entrance

The reporters' attempt to cover the event was stopped at the entrance to the hotel complex. State security guards blocked the way of the media teams, telling them that they were not allowed to attend. The event is closed to the media, says the laconic explanation of the guards from the NSO, who carried out the instructions of the organizers.

The Bulgarian National Radio specifies that the forum brings together key figures from the executive branch and local government. The presence of so many regional governors and government officials shows the scale of the coordination meeting, which, however, remains completely hidden from the press and public scrutiny.

Recurrence from Veliko Tarnovo

This behavior towards journalists is becoming a kind of trademark for the new political project. A similar information curtain was lowered during the very establishment of the formation in the spring.

On April 17, 2026, “Progressive Bulgaria“ held its founding meeting in Veliko Tarnovo. Then 620 delegates gathered to unanimously elect Rumen Radev as party chairman, but media representatives were again not granted free access to the debates and voting in the hall.