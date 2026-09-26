Investigation continues into the fire in the farmyard in Byala

The investigation continues into the fire in Byala, in which a 41-year-old worker from Nepal died yesterday. The fire covered about 2 acres of land in a workshop for the production of insulation materials, "Nova TV" indicated.

The state of emergency in the city has been lifted. During the night, fire brigade teams monitored for new ignitions. Measurements taken in Byala show that no deteriorated indicators were recorded. “Fire brigades were constantly monitoring the site, including today. The goal is to prevent secondary ignitions. Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the site and the population of Byala”, said the head of the fire department in Dolni Chiflik, Chief Inspector Ilko Todorov.

We recall that on Friday the BG-Alert system was activated due to the huge column of smoke and concerns about air pollution.

An inspection of the site is forthcoming, which should provide more information about the causes of the fire.