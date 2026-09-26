Two foreigners injured in a head-on collision near Vladaya

Two foreign citizens were injured in a traffic accident between two cars and a camper in the Vladaya area this morning.

Loss of control of the vehicle

According to information from the Ministry of Interior, the incident occurred shortly after 09:30. Initial data indicate that one of the cars lost control when entering a bend. The car made contact with a moving camper, after which it crashed into the second vehicle.

It was the two foreign citizens who were traveling in the second car that was hit. They were transported to a medical facility for a thorough medical examination.

A detour for drivers

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency reported that due to the accident, a temporary traffic restriction has been imposed at the 279th kilometer of the I-1 road in the direction from Pernik to Sofia.

A detour route has been introduced for those traveling to the capital, which passes through the village of Vladaya itself. There is a “Traffic Police“ team on site, regulating traffic.

“Drivers should drive with increased caution and reasonable speed“, the road department urges.