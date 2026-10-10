The deadline for voting at the current address in the elections expires

The deadline for voters to submit an application for voting at the current address in the presidential elections on October 25, 2026 expires at 18:00 today. The condition is that their permanent and current address must be in different settlements. The deadline is set in the chronogram of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The application can be submitted to the municipal administration or electronically through the services related to the elections. After the voter is entered in the list at the current address, he cannot receive a certificate for voting at another location.

Who can vote at another location

Certificates for voting at another location are issued by the municipal administrations. Only candidates for president and vice-president, members of the CEC, members of regional election commissions and observers can apply for such a certificate of permanent address.

The data is submitted to the General Directorate of “GRAO”

By October 14, municipal administrations must submit to the General Directorate of “GRAO” at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works the information on the submitted requests for voting at the current address. At the same stage, data on the deletion of voters from the lists by permanent address is also transmitted.

The CEC announced that voters who submitted an application at their current address will be able to check the address of their polling station after October 13, 2026. The information is also available through the “Elections 360°“ application, which contains information about the election process, electronic services and a full list of candidates for president and vice president.

Sources: bta.bg